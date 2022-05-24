Cardinals Signing RB Darrel Williams

According to Jordan Schultz, the Cardinals are signing RB Darrel Williams to a deal.

Williams visited Arizona earlier this offseason and gives them more depth in the backfield behind clearcut starter James Conner.

Williams, 26, signed with the Chiefs as an undrafted free agent out of LSU in 2018. He played out the final year of his rookie contract and was in line to be a restricted free agent in 2021.

Kansas City re-signed him on a one-year deal for the season.

In 2021, Williams appeared in all 17 games for the Chiefs and rushed for 558 yards on 144 carries (3.9 YPC) and six touchdowns to go along with 47 receptions on 57 targets for 452 yards and two more touchdowns.