Cardinals Signing S Andrew Wingard

According to Jeremy Fowler, the Cardinals are signing S Andrew Wingard to a contract.

He’s inking a one-year deal with a base value of $3 million and a maximum value of $4 million, per Fowler.

Wingard, 29, wound up going undrafted out of Wyoming back in 2019. He later signed a rookie contract with the Jaguars and finished out the agreement in 2021.

The Jaguars re-signed him as a restricted free agent for the 2022 season before signing him to a three-year extension in 2023.

In 2025, Wingard appeared in 16 games for the Jaguars and recorded 84 total tackles, three tackles for loss, one fumble recovery, one interception and nine pass deflections.