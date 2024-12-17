Cardinals Signing S Budda Baker To Three-Year, $54M Extension

According to Adam Schefter, the Cardinals have reached an agreement with S Budda Baker to a three-year, $54 million extension.

It was reported earlier this week that the two sides were discussing a long-term deal, so the wheels were turning towards Baker receiving an extension.

Baker is in the final year of his contract and was set to be an unrestricted free agent in 2025.

There was speculation and prior reporting about Baker’s future in Arizona, as he’s been the subject of trade rumors in recent years. However, he’s now locked in with the Cardinals for the next three years.

Baker, 28, was drafted by the Cardinals in the second round out of Washington in 2017. He was entering the final year of his four-year, $6.829 million rookie deal and was set to make a base salary of $1.39 million in 2020 when he agreed to a new four-year, $59 million extension with Arizona.

In 2024, Baker has appeared in 14 games for the Cardinals and recorded 142 tackles, two sacks, no interceptions, and three pass defenses.