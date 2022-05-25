Cardinals Signing Third-Round DE Cameron Thomas

The Arizona Cardinals announced Wednesday that they’ve signed third-round DE Cameron Thomas to his rookie deal.

The Cardinals have now officially signed their entire 2022 class:

Rd Player Pos. Note 2 Trey McBride TE Signed 3 Cameron Thomas DE Signed 3 Myjai Sanders DE Signed 6 Keaontay Ingram RB Signed 6 Lecitus Smith OG Signed 7 Christian Matthew CB Signed 7 Jesse Luketa LB Signed 7 Marquis Hayes OG Signed

Thomas, 22, was a three-year starter at San Diego State and earned second-team All-American and first-team All-MWC in 2021, and was named the MWC Defensive Player of the Year last season.

Lance Zierlein compares him to Bengals DE Sam Hubbard.

During his college career, Thomas appeared in 36 games and made 34 starts, recording 155 total tackles, 39 tackles for loss, 21 sacks, two forced fumbles, and three pass defenses.