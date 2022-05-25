Cardinals Signing Third-Round DE Cameron Thomas

The Arizona Cardinals announced Wednesday that they’ve signed third-round DE Cameron Thomas to his rookie deal.
The Cardinals have now officially signed their entire 2022 class:
|Rd
|Player
|Pos.
|Note
|2
|Trey McBride
|TE
|Signed
|3
|Cameron Thomas
|DE
|Signed
|3
|Myjai Sanders
|DE
|Signed
|6
|Keaontay Ingram
|RB
|Signed
|6
|Lecitus Smith
|OG
|Signed
|7
|Christian Matthew
|CB
|Signed
|7
|Jesse Luketa
|LB
|Signed
|7
|Marquis Hayes
|OG
|Signed
Thomas, 22, was a three-year starter at San Diego State and earned second-team All-American and first-team All-MWC in 2021, and was named the MWC Defensive Player of the Year last season.
Lance Zierlein compares him to Bengals DE Sam Hubbard.
During his college career, Thomas appeared in 36 games and made 34 starts, recording 155 total tackles, 39 tackles for loss, 21 sacks, two forced fumbles, and three pass defenses.
