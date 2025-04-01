Cardinals Signing Veteran DL Calais Campbell

Adam Schefter of ESPN reports that the Cardinals are finalizing a contract to sign veteran DL Calais Campbell to a one-year deal.

According to Ian Rapoport, Campbell receives a one-year contract for $5.5 million, which can increase to $7.5 million.

Campbell returns to the team that drafted him several years ago.

Reports this offseason mentioned that Campbell was mulling offers from the Dolphins and Ravens.

Campbell, 38, is a former second-round pick of the Cardinals back in 2008. He spent nine years in Arizona before signing a four-year, $60 million contract that included $30 million guaranteed with the Jaguars for the 2017 season.

The Jaguars traded Campbell to the Ravens, who later signed him to a two-year deal worth $27 million total with $20 million guaranteed. Campbell was undecided on returning for the 2022 season and wound up signing a two-year, $12.5 million deal with the Ravens in April of 2022.

However, the Ravens released him after one season and he later signed on with the Falcons on a one-year deal for the 2023 season. He signed a one-year, $2 million contract with the Dolphins during the offseason.

In 2024, Campbell appeared in 17 games for the Dolphins and recorded 52 total tackles, five sacks, and one pass defense.

We had him included in our Top 100 Available 2025 Free Agents list.