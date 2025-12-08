Cardinals Signing WR Steven Sims

Aaron Wilson of KPRC reports that the Cardinals are signing WR Steven Sims to a contract.

Sims was among a group of free agents who tried out for Arizona on Monday.

Sims, 28, signed with Washington as an undrafted free agent out of Kansas in 2019. The Commanders cut him loose coming out of training camp in 2021 and he caught on with the Bills before being let go and signing on with the Steelers’ practice squad.

He re-signed to a futures deal with Pittsburgh and was testing the market as an unrestricted free agent in 2023 when he signed with the Texans. From there, the Texans signed Sims back in March to a contract but released him as part of the initial 53-man roster cut. The Ravens claimed him in December and would later have a brief stint with the Seahawks this summer.

In 2024, Sims appeared in seven games for the Texans two games for the Ravens, recording one rushing attempt for no yards, adding 21 punt returns for 122 yards (5.8 average), and seven kickoff returns for 195 yards (27.9 average).