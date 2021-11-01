Cardinals Worked Out Four Players

The Arizona Cardinals brought in four free agents for tryouts on Monday, according to Aaron Wilson.

The full list includes:

Mata’afa, 26, originally signed on with the Vikings as an undrafted free agent out of Washington State back in 2018. He was waived with an injury designation his rookie season and reverted to injured reserve.

Minnesota signed him to their practice squad at the start of the 2020 season. He was among their final roster cuts a few months ago.

During his college career at Washington State, Mata’afa recorded 121 tackles, 45.5 tackles for a loss, 21 sacks, three forced fumbles, and two recoveries over the course of 34 games.

Whitehead, 31, was a fifth-round pick of the Lions back in 2012. He has played out his rookie contract before agreeing to a two-year deal worth more than $8M with Detroit back in 2016.

The Raiders signed Whitehead to a three-year, $19 million in 2018, but Las Vegas released him after the 2019 season. Whitehead then signed a one-year, $2.5 million with the Panthers for the 2020 season.

In 2020, Whitehead played in 14 games for Carolina, recording 51 tackles and an interception.

