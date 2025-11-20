Chance Joe Burrow Returns For Bengals This Sunday?

The Bengals designated QB Joe Burrow to return from injured reserve last week, and Jay Glazer said he was optimistically targeting Thanksgiving as a return to game action.

On their first practice report for Week 12, Burrow was a full participant after being limited all of last week. It’s also worth noting backup QB Joe Flacco was limited with a nagging shoulder issue. Burrow participated in 11-on-11 while Flacco didn’t throw at all.

Bengals HC Zac Taylor said “Well, we don’t know that yet,” amidst chatter that Burrow will start on Sunday. He was asked by Thom Brennaman if there’s a chance Burrow starts in Week 12, and the coach responded, “Well, I’m not there yet. We will use the time we have and come up with the best decision,” per Lance McAlister.

Brennaman insisted the coach could share their plans and asked if Burrow is starting to which Taylor said, “I wish I could. I wish I had a decision today. I’m going to take in all the information.”

Burrow has been out since September after undergoing surgery for his significant turf toe injury.

Burrow, 28, was selected with the No. 1 overall pick in 2020 by the Bengals out of LSU. He signed a four-year, $36,190,137 rookie contract that includes a $23,880,100 signing bonus.

Burrow was set to earn a base salary of $1,010,000 in 2023. The Bengals already picked up his fifth-year option for the 2024 season when they signed him to a record five-year, $275 million extension.

In 2025, Burrow has appeared in two games and completed 21 of 36 passes for 189 yards, two touchdowns and no interceptions.