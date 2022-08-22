Chargers Activate LB Kenneth Murray, Cut Two

The Chargers announced on Monday that they have activated LB Kenneth Murray from the physically unable to perform list. The team is also waiving G Cameron Hunt and K James McCourt.

Murray, 23, was a three-year starter at Oklahoma and earned second-team All-American honors before the Chargers traded up with the Patriots to select him with the No. 23 overall pick in the 2020 draft.

Murray signed a four-year, $12,974,941 rookie contract that includes a $6,996,321 signing bonus. The contract includes a fifth-year option for the Chargers to pick up for the 2024 season.

In 2021, Murray appeared in 11 games for the Chargers and recorded 31 total tackles and two tackles for loss.