Chargers Activate OLB Joey Bosa, Cut RB Sony Michel Among Other Moves

The Los Angeles Chargers announced Saturday that they’ve activated OLB Joey Bosa from injured reserve and waived RB Sony Michel.

The Chargers also elevated defensive lineman David Moa and running back Larry Rountree III to their active roster.

Bosa, 27, is a former first-round pick of the Chargers back in 2016. He finished his four-year, $25.8 million rookie contract, and Los Angeles wound up exercising his fifth-year option.

Bosa was set to play out the 2020 season under the fifth-year option when he agreed to a five-year, $135 million extension with the Chargers.

In 2022, Bosa has appeared in three games for the Chargers and recorded five tackles, one and a half sacks, and a forced fumble.

Michel, 27, is a former first-round pick of the Patriots back in 2018. He’s coming off of the final year of a four-year, $9,626,694 contract that included a $5,081,232 signing bonus.

New England had declined Michel’s fifth-year option, making him an unrestricted free agent following the 2021 season. The Patriots then traded Michel to the Rams for a fifth and sixth-round pick in the 2022 NFL draft.

He signed with the Dolphins on a one-year deal for the 2022 season but was released back in August. The Chargers signed him soon after.

In 2022, Michel appeared in 10 games for the Chargers and rushed for 106 yards on 36 carries (2.9 YPC) to go along with nine receptions for 53 yards receiving and no touchdowns.