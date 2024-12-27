Chargers Activating RB J.K. Dobbins From Injured Reserve

According to Tom Pelissero, the Chargers are activating RB J.K. Dobbins from injured reserve on Friday.

Pelissero notes Dobbins will return for Saturday’s game against the Patriots.

He’s missed the past four weeks with an MCL sprain after he tweaked his knee on a run.

Dobbins was playing considerably well before he went on injured reserve and he provides a big boost to Los Angeles’ offense as they push for a playoff spot. He was designated to return earlier this week.

Dobbins, 25, was drafted in the second round out of Ohio State by the Ravens in 2020. He finished the final year of a four-year, $5,729,436 rookie contract that included a $1,726,862 signing bonus.

He was testing the market as an unrestricted free agent for the first time in his career when he signed a one-year deal with the Chargers.

In 2024, Dobbins has appeared in 11 games for the Chargers and rushed 158 times for 766 yards (4.8 YPC) and eight touchdowns to go along with 28 catches on 34 targets for 134 yards.