Chargers Announce Three Moves For Monday Night Football

The Los Angeles Chargers announced three roster moves for Monday Night Football, including elevating RB Larry Rountree from the practice squad to the active roster.

The Chargers also signed S Raheem Layne to the active roster and placed CB Kemon Hall on injured reserve.

Rountree, 24, was a sixth-round pick by the Chargers out of Missouri in the 2021 NFL Draft. He signed a four-year rookie contract with the team and played his way onto the active roster as a rookie but was among their final roster cuts this offseason.

The Chargers later signed Rountree to their practice squad. He’s bounced on and off a few times this season.

In 2021, Rountree appeared in 12 games for the Chargers and had 36 carries for 87 yards (2.4 YPC) and one touchdown. He also caught one pass for -1 yards.