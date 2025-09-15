Chargers Announced Four Moves Ahead Of Monday Night Football

The Los Angeles Chargers announced they have placed LB Denzel Perryman and signed LS Rick Lovato to the active roster.

we’ve signed LS rick lovato to the active roster and placed denzel perryman on injured reserve + other roster moves → https://t.co/Bk7zlxJNxM pic.twitter.com/q6DnxhXky8 — Los Angeles Chargers (@chargers) September 15, 2025

They also elevated S Tony Jefferson and LB Kana’i Mauga from the practice squad to the active roster.

Perryman, 32, was a second-round pick of the Chargers back in 2015. He played out the final year of his four-year, $4.776 million contract before returning to the Chargers on a two-year, $12 million deal in 2019.

Perryman later agreed to a restructured contract that paid him up to $6,487,500 for the 2020 season. Perryman signed a two-year, $6 million deal with the Panthers in 2021 but was traded to the Raiders in exchange for a 2022 sixth-round pick.

He finished his contract and signed on with the Texans as an unrestricted free agent before joining Los Angeles on a one-year deal last offseason and this offseason.

In 2024, Perryman appeared in 11 games for the Chargers and recorded 55 total tackles, two tackles for loss, and a sack.