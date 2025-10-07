Chargers Announced More PS Moves Tuesday

The Los Angeles Chargers announced they signed C Josh Kaltenberger and WR Jalen Reagor to the practice squad and released OL Michael Dunn and LB Kana’i Mauga in corresponding moves.

Los Angeles’ practice squad now includes:

DL TeRah Edwards WR JaQuae Jackson LB Emany Johnson EDGE Garmon Randolph OL Branson Taylor QB DJ Uiagalelei RB Kimani Vidal TE Thomas Yassmin (International) OT David Sharpe WR Luke Grimm RB Amar Johnson DE Clelin Ferrell DB Isas Waxter T Bobby Hart C Sam Mustipher WR Jalen Reagor OL Josh Kaltenberger

Reagor, 26, was a three-year starter at TCU and earned second-team All-Big 12 honors as a receiver and returner before being selected by the Eagles with the No. 21 pick in the first round of the 2020 draft.

Reagor signed a four-year, $13,270,677 rookie contract that includes a $7,211,401 signing bonus. He was set to be an unrestricted free agent in 2024 after his fifth-year option was declined.

Philadelphia later traded Reagor to the Vikings for a seventh-round pick in 2023 and a conditional 2024 fourth.

Reagor was waived by Minnesota coming out of the preseason and he later joined the Patriots. New England waived him coming out of the preseason in 2024 and re-signed him to the practice squad before letting him go in September.

He bounced on and off the Chargers active roster last season and returned on a one-year deal for 2025. Reagor was among their final roster cuts and was let go from the practice squad with an injury in September.

In 2024, Reagor appeared in eight games for the Chargers and caught seven passes for 110 yards receiving to go along with one rush attempt for -1 yards.