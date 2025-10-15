Chargers Announced Three PS Moves

By
Logan Ulrich
-

The Los Angeles Chargers announced they have signed WR Dalevon Campbell and DB Myles Purchase to the practice squad and cut C Josh Kaltenberger to make room. 

Los Angeles’ practice squad now includes: 

  1. DL TeRah Edwards
  2. WR JaQuae Jackson
  3. LB Emany Johnson
  4. EDGE Garmon Randolph
  5. OL Branson Taylor
  6. QB DJ Uiagalelei
  7. TE Thomas Yassmin (International)
  8. OT David Sharpe
  9. WR Luke Grimm
  10. RB Amar Johnson
  11. DB Isas Waxter
  12. C Sam Mustipher
  13. WR Jalen Reagor
  14. RB Nyheim Miller-Hines
  15. RB Jaret Patterson
  16. WR Dalevon Campbell
  17. DB Myles Purchase

Campbell, 23, started his college career at Illinois before transferring to Nevada and then finishing things out at South Carolina. He signed with the Chargers as an undrafted free agent following the 2025 NFL Draft. 

The Chargers waived Campbell coming out of the preseason but he was claimed by the Panthers. Carolina later waived him with an injury designation. 

In 2025, Campbell has appeared in two games for the Panthers and recorded one tackle. 

Looking for the latest NFL Insider News & Rumors?

Be sure to follow NFL Trade Rumors on X.com and FACEBOOK for breaking NFL News and Rumors for all 32 teams!

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

Leave a Reply