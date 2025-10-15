Chargers Announced Three PS Moves

The Los Angeles Chargers announced they have signed WR Dalevon Campbell and DB Myles Purchase to the practice squad and cut C Josh Kaltenberger to make room.
we’ve signed WR dalevon campbell + DB myles purchase to the practice squad and released C josh kaltenberger from the practice squad pic.twitter.com/GtMxDGrwhm
— Los Angeles Chargers (@chargers) October 15, 2025
Los Angeles’ practice squad now includes:
- DL TeRah Edwards
- WR JaQuae Jackson
- LB Emany Johnson
- EDGE Garmon Randolph
- OL Branson Taylor
- QB DJ Uiagalelei
- TE Thomas Yassmin (International)
- OT David Sharpe
- WR Luke Grimm
- RB Amar Johnson
- DB Isas Waxter
- C Sam Mustipher
- WR Jalen Reagor
- RB Nyheim Miller-Hines
- RB Jaret Patterson
- WR Dalevon Campbell
- DB Myles Purchase
Campbell, 23, started his college career at Illinois before transferring to Nevada and then finishing things out at South Carolina. He signed with the Chargers as an undrafted free agent following the 2025 NFL Draft.
The Chargers waived Campbell coming out of the preseason but he was claimed by the Panthers. Carolina later waived him with an injury designation.
In 2025, Campbell has appeared in two games for the Panthers and recorded one tackle.
