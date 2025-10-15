Chargers Announced Three PS Moves

The Los Angeles Chargers announced they have signed WR Dalevon Campbell and DB Myles Purchase to the practice squad and cut C Josh Kaltenberger to make room.

we’ve signed WR dalevon campbell + DB myles purchase to the practice squad and released C josh kaltenberger from the practice squad pic.twitter.com/GtMxDGrwhm — Los Angeles Chargers (@chargers) October 15, 2025

Los Angeles’ practice squad now includes:

DL TeRah Edwards WR JaQuae Jackson LB Emany Johnson EDGE Garmon Randolph OL Branson Taylor QB DJ Uiagalelei TE Thomas Yassmin (International) OT David Sharpe WR Luke Grimm RB Amar Johnson DB Isas Waxter

C Sam Mustipher WR Jalen Reagor RB Nyheim Miller-Hines RB Jaret Patterson

WR Dalevon Campbell DB Myles Purchase

Campbell, 23, started his college career at Illinois before transferring to Nevada and then finishing things out at South Carolina. He signed with the Chargers as an undrafted free agent following the 2025 NFL Draft.

The Chargers waived Campbell coming out of the preseason but he was claimed by the Panthers. Carolina later waived him with an injury designation.

In 2025, Campbell has appeared in two games for the Panthers and recorded one tackle.