Chargers Aren’t Tendering Offer To RFA DE Isaac Rochell

By
Nate Bouda
-
     

Tom Pelissero of NFL Media reports that the Chargers are not tendering an offer to restricted free agent DE Isaac Rochell.

Isaac Rochell

Rochell, 25, was taken in the seventh round of the 2017 NFL Draft by the Chargers. He was in the first year of his rookie contract when Los Angeles elected to cut him loose at the start of the 2017 season.

The Chargers re-signed Rochell to their practice squad before eventually calling him up toward the end of the 2017 season. He returned to Los Angeles on exclusive rights deals the past two years. 

In 2020, Rochell appeared in all 16 games for the Chargers and recorded 28 tackles, 2.5 sacks and a pass defense.

