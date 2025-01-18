Chargers Asst. GM Chad Alexander Getting Second Interview For Raiders’ GM Job

Ian Rapoport of NFL Media reports that the Raiders are hosting Chargers assistant GM Chad Alexander for a second, in-person interview on Monday.

The Raiders have clearly moved on to the final stage of their GM search.

Here’s the full list of candidates:

Bucs assistant GM John Spytek

Packers VP of Player Personnel Jon-Eric Sullivan

Steelers director of pro personnel Sheldon White

Giants assistant GM Brandon Brown

Chargers assistant GM Chad Alexander

Alexander started his executive career with the Ravens as a Player Personnel Assistant back in 1999. He held that role until 2003 before being promoted to Area Scout. From there, he held the role of Assistant Director of Player Personnel until 2019.

The Jets hired him as Director of Player Personnel in 2019 and was there until this past offseason when he accepted a role as Assistant General Manager for the Chargers.