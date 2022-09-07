Chargers CB J.C. Jackson Expected To Miss Week 1

According to Taylor Bisciotti, Chargers CB J.C. Jackson is not expected to be back in time to play in the Chargers’ Week 1 game against the Las Vegas Raiders.

Jackson had an ankle procedure a couple of weeks ago that had a timeline of 2-4 weeks to return. It wasn’t viewed as major but it’s close enough to the start of the season that it proved to be a bit disruptive.

Jackson, 26, signed with the Patriots as an undrafted free agent out of Maryland in 2018. He finished a three-year deal, $1.81 million deal, and played out 2021 under a one-year contract worth $3.384 million.

The Patriots declined to use their franchise tag on Jackson before the recent deadline, which paved the way for him to be one of the top free agents in this year’s market.

Jackson then signed a lucrative five-year deal with the Chargers worth $82.5 million this offseason.

In 2021, Jackson appeared in all 17 games and recorded 58 total tackles, two tackles for loss, eight interceptions, one fumble recovery, 23 pass defenses, and scored one defensive touchdown.

We’ll have more on Jackson as the news is available.