Chargers Claim OLB Derrek Tuszka, Place WR Jalen Guyton On IR

The Los Angeles Chargers officially placed WR Jalen Guyton on injured reserve Tuesday and claimed OLB Derrek Tuszka off of waivers from the Titans.

Guyton suffered a torn ACL this past weekend, so this move was obviously expected.

Guyton, 25, wound up going undrafted out of North Texas back in 2019. He later signed on with the Cowboys, but lasted just a few months in Dallas before he was waived and signed to the Chargers practice squad.

He re-signed with Los Angeles as an exclusive rights free agent in 2022. Guyton will be a restricted free agent in 2023.

In 2022, Guyton appeared in three games for the Chargers and caught two of four targets for 64 yards and no touchdowns.