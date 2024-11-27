Chargers Claim S Marcus Maye

According to Ian Rapoport, the Chargers have claimed veteran S Marcus Maye off the waiver wire from the Dolphins.

Miami cut him yesterday with the hope of getting him back on the practice squad but Los Angeles swooped in with other plans.

Maye, 31, is a former second-round pick of the Jets back in 2017. He finished the final year of his four-year, $6.554 million contract that included $4.134 million guaranteed in 2020.

The Jets used their franchise tag on Maye which cost them $10.5 million for the 2021 season. He landed on the injured reserve after six games due to a torn Achilles.

The Saints signed Maye to a three-year, $28.5 million deal in 2022. He was cut after two seasons and later signed a one-year deal with the Dolphins.

In 2024, Maye has appeared in 11 games for the Dolphins and recorded 30 total tackles, one tackle for loss and one pass deflection.