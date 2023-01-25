Chargers Complete Interview With Jerrod Johnson For OC Job

The Chargers announced on Wednesday that they have completed their interview with Vikings assistant QB coach Jerrod Johnson for their offensive coordinator job.

Johnson, 34, wound up signing on with the Eagles as an undrafted free agent out of Texas A&M back in 2011. During his career, Johnson played for the Steelers, Seahawks, Bears, Ravens, and Cowboys.

He joined the 49ers under the Bill Walsh Diversity Coaching Fellowship in 2017 and had a similar position with the Colts in 2019.

Johnson was promoted to offensive quality control coach with the Colts in 2020. He then got a job with the Vikings as the assistant QB coach under HC Kevin O’Connell.

