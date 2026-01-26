Chargers Completed Interview With Adam Fuller For DC Position

The Los Angeles Chargers announced that they’ve interviewed safeties coach Adam Fuller for their defensive coordinator position.

Fuller began his coaching career in 1998 at Worcester Polytechnic Institute as the linebackers coach. He then joined Wagner College, where he coached linebackers, defensive backs, special teams, and served as co-defensive coordinator. Fuller moved to Richmond in 2005, eventually becoming special teams and linebackers coach.

From there, he became the head coach at Assumption college back in 2008 before becoming the defensive coordinator a year later at Chattanooga in 2009.

Fuller was hired to Marshall university’s defensive staff in 2013 and eventually became the defensive coordinator in 2018.

From there, Fuller moved on and joined Memphis’s coaching staff as their defensive coordinator in 2019 and then Florida State’s in 2020.

Fuller was unfortunately let go by Florida State in 2024 and he became the Chargers’ secondary coach in 2025.