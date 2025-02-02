Chargers Expected To Have Competition For OLB Khalil Mack

According to Jeremy Fowler, the sense is the Chargers want to bring back pending free agent OLB Khalil Mack in 2025, as they see him as a key piece of the defense and their identity on that side of the ball.

However, Fowler adds there will be plenty of pass rush-needy teams lurking in free agency, including but not limited to the Falcons and Panthers.

At minimum, that will drive up the price for the Chargers, though they should still have the inside track to bringing Mack back after making the playoffs last year.

Mack briefly mulled retirement but has indicated he plans to play in 2025. The Chargers have openly talked about making him a priority to bring back.

“I love Khalil. I know Coach and I talked about it. I’ve texted him that we’re going to get together and talk, Khalil and I,” Chargers GM Joe Hortiz said, via Chargers.com. “These guys were special. They love football, and we love football, and we love guys who love football. That’s what this group was, and Khalil was right at the forefront of it. Such a special competitor, leader, person. It’s rare to get a guy of Khalil’s ability and get the person that he brings with it. He is a special, special person to be around. I feel blessed to have been around him and I hope we can continue to be around him.”

Mack, 33, is a former first-round pick by Raiders back in 2014 out of Buffalo. Mack played out the final year of his four-year, $18,677,002 deal and the Raiders picked up his fifth-year option.

The Raiders later traded Mack to the Bears in a deal that included two first-round picks. Mack signed a six-year, $141 million extension that included $90 million guaranteed with Chicago.

In 2022, Mack was dealt to the Chargers in exchange for draft compensation after four seasons in Chicago.

In 2024, Mack appeared in 16 games for the Chargers and made 16 starts, recording 39 tackles, six sacks, a fumble recovery, two forced fumbles and nine pass defenses.

We have him included in our Top 100 2025 NFL Free Agents list.