Chargers Have Had Good Conversations With OLB Khalil Mack But Understand He Might Want To Test Market

Per ESPN’s Kris Rhim, Chargers GM Joe Hortiz said they have had good conversations with OLB Khalil Mack regarding his potential re-signing but understands that Mack might want to explore his options.

Hortiz brought up the fact that Mack has never been a free agent in his career and hopes he would still re-sign with Los Angeles even if he tests the market.

“Khalil has never been a free agent in his life and so it might be something where Khalil wants to just say, ‘Hey, I was a free agent, I did it and I came back to LA.’ If it gets to that, that’s my hope,” Hortiz said, via Rhim.

Mack, 33, is a former first-round pick by Raiders back in 2014 out of Buffalo. Mack played out the final year of his four-year, $18,677,002 deal and the Raiders picked up his fifth-year option.

The Raiders later traded Mack to the Bears in a deal that included two first-round picks. Mack signed a six-year, $141 million extension that included $90 million guaranteed with Chicago.

In 2022, Mack was dealt to the Chargers in exchange for draft compensation after four seasons in Chicago.

In 2024, Mack appeared in 16 games for the Chargers and made 16 starts, recording 39 tackles, six sacks, a fumble recovery, two forced fumbles and nine pass defenses.

