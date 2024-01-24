Chargers Holding Second Interview With Giants AGM Brandon Brown

According to Tom Pelissero, the Chargers brought in Giants assistant GM Brandon Brown for a second interview.

He’s the first known finalist for Los Angeles’ GM vacancy. Here are the other candidates they’ve interviewed:

Bills director of player personnel Terrance Gray (Interview) Giants assistant GM Brandon Brown (Interview) Saints assistant GM Jeff Ireland (Interview) Bears assistant GM Ian Cunningham (Interview) Bears co-director of player personnel Jeff King (Interview) Ravens director of player personnel Joe Hortiz (Interview) Chargers interim GM JoJo Wooden (Interview) NFL chief of football administration Dawn Aponte (Interview)

Brown, 34, got his start in the NFL with the Indianapolis Colts as a scouting assistant in 2015 and an advanced scout in 2016. The Eagles then hired Brown as an assistant director of pro scouting from 2017 and 2018, before being named the director of pro scouting for 2019 and 2020.

Brown was named Philadelphia’s director of player personnel in 2021 but left to take the Giants’ assistant GM job in 2022.

We’ll have more on the Chargers GM search as the news is available.