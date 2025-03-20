Chargers Hosting TE Tyler Conklin For Visit

The Los Angeles Chargers are hosting free agent TE Tyler Conklin for a visit on Thursday, according to Mike Garafolo.

Conklin has drawn interest from a few teams this off-season, including the Jets who want him to return.

Conklin, 29, is a former fifth-round pick of the Minnesota Vikings back in 2018. He’s coming off of a four-year, $2.7 million rookie contract he signed with Minnesota following the draft.

Conklin was testing the open market as an unrestricted free agent for the first time in his NFL career when he signed a three-year deal with the Jets back in 2022.

In 2024, Conklin appeared in all 16 games for the Jets, making 15 starts. He hauled in 51 passes for 449 yards and four touchdowns.

