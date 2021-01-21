Chargers Interviewed Broncos DB Coach Renaldo Hill For Defensive Coordinator

According to Tom Pelissero, the Chargers interviewed Broncos DB coach Renaldo Hill for their defensive coordinator vacancy.

Hill was colleagues with new Chargers HC Brandon Staley in Denver and appears to be a candidate to join his staff in Los Angeles.

Hill, 42, was a seventh-round draft pick by the Cardinals in 2001 out of Michigan State. He was a defensive back for 10 years before getting into coaching following his retirement.

After a few years in the college ranks, Hill joined the Steelers as a DB coach in 2015. He’s had stints with the Dolphins and Broncos since then.