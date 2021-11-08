Chargers Lose CB Ryan Smith For Season With Torn ACL

Chargers HC Brandon Staley announced Monday that CB Ryan Smith suffered a season-ending ACL tear, per Daniel Popper.

You can expect the Chargers to place him on injured reserve in the coming days and add someone to their roster.

Smith, 27, was drafted by the Buccaneers in the fourth round of the 2016 draft out of North Carolina Central. He signed a four-year, $2.932 million contract with a $592,160 signing bonus.

Tampa Bay re-signed Smith last year to a one-year, $1.75 million contract before joining the Chargers this past March.

In 2021, Smith appeared in four games for the Chargers and recorded five tackles and no interceptions.