Chargers Made Four Moves Including Placing WR Mike Williams On Left Squad List

The Los Angeles Chargers officially processed four roster moves on Friday including placing veteran WR Mike Williams on the left squad list.

The full list of roster moves include:

WR Dez Fitzpatrick and DB Jordan Oladokun reverted to injured reserve after clearing waivers.

and DB reverted to injured reserve after clearing waivers. Placed WR Mike Williams on the reserve/left squad list.

on the reserve/left squad list. Waived TE Jordan Petaia from injured reserve with an injury settlement.

Williams made the decision to retire from the NFL at the start of training camp last month. This move ensures that the Chargers hold his rights should he opt to unretire at some point.

Williams, 30, was selected with the No. 7 overall pick by the Chargers out of Clemson in the 2017 NFL draft. He was entering the final year of a four-year contract worth $19.75 million which included a signing bonus of $12.50 million when the Chargers picked up his fifth-year option.

Williams made a base salary of $15.68 million in 2021 under the fifth-year option. He was in line to be an unrestricted free agent in 2022 when he signed a three-year, $60 million extension with the Chargers.

He was due base salaries of $12 million and $17 million over the final two years of the deal when Los Angeles cut him loose. The Jets signed him to a one-year deal worth up to $15 million before trading him to the Steelers midseason.

After playing out that deal, Williams returned to the Chargers on a one-year contract this past offseason.

In 2024, Williams appeared in 18 games for the Jets and Steelers, catching 21 passes for 298 yards receiving and one touchdown.

For his career, Williams appeared in 106 games over eight seasons, primarily with the Chargers. He recorded 330 catches for 5,104 yards (15.5 YPC) and 33 touchdowns, adding 10 rushing attempts for 34 yards and another touchdown.