Chargers Made Four Practice Squad Moves

The Los Angeles Chargers announced they signed C Josh Kaltenberger and OT Foster Sarell to the practice squad.
we’ve signed C josh kaltenberger and T foster sarell to the practice squad + released T david sharpe and WR luke grimm from the practice squad pic.twitter.com/VSEOUO7Prr
— Los Angeles Chargers (@chargers) December 2, 2025
To make room, the team released OT David Sharpe and WR Luke Grimm.
Los Angeles’ practice squad now includes:
- DL TeRah Edwards
- WR JaQuae Jackson
- LB Emany Johnson
- EDGE Garmon Randolph
- OL Branson Taylor
- QB DJ Uiagalelei
- TE Thomas Yassmin (International)
- RB Amar Johnson
- DB Isas Waxter
- C Sam Mustipher
- WR Dalevon Campbell
- RB Trayveon Williams
- DT Kyle Peko
- DB Marcus Williams
- RB Royce Freeman
- C Josh Kaltenberger
- OT Foster Sarell
Sarell, 27, went undrafted out of Stanford back in 2021. He caught on with the Ravens and was among their final roster cuts before being signed back to the practice squad.
After five days on Baltimore’s practice squad, Sarell was let go and caught on with the Giants’ practice squad only to be cut once again after seven days.
The Chargers signed Sarell but he did not appear for the team in 2021, signing a futures deal with them in 2022. He was a member of the practice squad after being let go during roster cuts and eventually made his way onto the team’s active roster.
Sarell signed with the Commanders in March but was among their final roster cuts. The Chargers brought him back to the practice squad.
In 2024, Sarell appeared in 11 games for the Chargers after making 17 appearances in 2023 and seven in 2022 with three starts.
Looking for the latest NFL Insider News & Rumors?
Be sure to follow NFL Trade Rumors on X.com and FACEBOOK for breaking NFL News and Rumors for all 32 teams!