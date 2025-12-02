Chargers Made Four Practice Squad Moves

The Los Angeles Chargers announced they signed C Josh Kaltenberger and OT Foster Sarell to the practice squad.

To make room, the team released OT David Sharpe and WR Luke Grimm.

Los Angeles’ practice squad now includes:

DL TeRah Edwards WR JaQuae Jackson LB Emany Johnson EDGE Garmon Randolph OL Branson Taylor QB DJ Uiagalelei TE Thomas Yassmin (International) RB Amar Johnson DB Isas Waxter

C Sam Mustipher

WR Dalevon Campbell RB Trayveon Williams DT Kyle Peko DB Marcus Williams RB Royce Freeman C Josh Kaltenberger OT Foster Sarell

Sarell, 27, went undrafted out of Stanford back in 2021. He caught on with the Ravens and was among their final roster cuts before being signed back to the practice squad.

After five days on Baltimore’s practice squad, Sarell was let go and caught on with the Giants’ practice squad only to be cut once again after seven days.

The Chargers signed Sarell but he did not appear for the team in 2021, signing a futures deal with them in 2022. He was a member of the practice squad after being let go during roster cuts and eventually made his way onto the team’s active roster.

Sarell signed with the Commanders in March but was among their final roster cuts. The Chargers brought him back to the practice squad.

In 2024, Sarell appeared in 11 games for the Chargers after making 17 appearances in 2023 and seven in 2022 with three starts.