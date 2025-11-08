Chargers Make Five Roster Moves For Week 10

The Los Angeles Chargers made a series of roster moves for Week 10 on Saturday.
The full list includes:
- Chargers activated LS Josh Harris, CB Deane Leonard and DL Da’Shawn Hand from injured reserve.
- Chargers elevated RBs Jaret Patterson and Trayveon Williams to their active roster.
Hand, 29, was selected in the fourth round by the Lions out of Alabama in 2018. He was in the final year of a four-year, $3,141,964 contract that included a $681,964 signing bonus when the Lions released him from injured reserve.
He caught on with Indianapolis’ practice squad but was cut loose after a week. The Titans signed him and he appeared in one game for the team before suffering a season-ending injury. The Dolphins signed him to a contract in 2023 but he was among their final roster cuts coming out of the preseason.
Hand signed to the Dolphins’ practice squad and eventually their active roster before re-signing on a one-year deal for 2024. He joined the Chargers this past offseason.
In 2025, Hand has appeared in five games for the Chargers, making five starts and recording 10 tackles, a sack and a pass defense.
