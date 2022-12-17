Chargers Make Four Roster Moves

The Chargers made four roster moves on Saturday, including activating TE Donald Parham and DL Chris Hinton from injured reserve.
The team also waived WR Jason Moore and elevated S Raheem Layne to their active roster.
Parham, 25, originally signed on with the Lions as an undrafted free agent out of Stetson but was waived after a couple of days and signed by the Commanders.
Unfortunately, Washington waived Parham coming out of the preseason and he had a brief stint on their practice squad. From there, he signed with the XFL’s Dallas Renegades before signing with the Chargers in April of 2020.
He returned to Los Angeles on a one-year deal and then re-signed with them once more as an exclusive rights free agent.
In 2022, Parham has appeared in two games for the Chargers and caught three passes for 53 yards.
