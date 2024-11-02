Chargers Make Four Roster Moves, Activate WR DJ Chark From IR

The Chargers announced on Saturday that they are activating WR DJ Chark from injured reserve ahead of Week 9.

The team is also pacing WR Brenden Rice on injured reserve. For their elevations against the Browns, they will bring up CB Eli Apple and WR Jalen Reagor from the practice squad.

Chark has yet to play this season with a hip injury that’s kept him out.

Chark, 28, was a second-round pick by the Jaguars out of LSU back in 2018. He signed a four-year, $4,447,229 contract with Jacksonville that includes a $1,314,349 signing bonus.

Chark was testing the market for the first time in his career when he agreed to a one-year, $10 million deal that is fully guaranteed with the Lions in 2022. He joined the Panthers last year on another one-year contract.

The Chargers signed him to a contract this past April.

In 2023, Chark appeared in all 17 games for the Panthers and caught 35 passes for 525 yards receiving and five touchdowns.