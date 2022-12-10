Chargers Make Four Roster Moves

The Los Angeles Chargers announced four roster moves on Saturday ahead of their Week 14 game.

The full list includes:

Chargers signed DB Kemon Hall to their active roster.

to their active roster. Chargers placed TE Richard Rodgers on injured reserve.

on injured reserve. Chargers elevated S Raheem Layne and DL Christopher Hinton to their active roster.

Rodgers, 30, is a former third-round pick of the Packers back in 2014 out of California. He played out the final year of his four-year, $2,761,016 contract with the Packers before agreeing to a one-year contract with the Eagles in 2018.

The Eagles re-signed Rodgers to a two-year, $1.9 million in 2019 but later released him with an injury settlement in September. From there, Rodgers joined Washington but was cut loose and returned to Philadelphia on a one-year deal.

Philadelphia re-signed Rodgers last year before releasing him coming out of the preseason and later signed on to the Chargers’ practice squad. He was later signed to their active roster.

In 2022, Rodgers has appeared in 10 games for the Chargers and has caught one pass for four yards receiving.