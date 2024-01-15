Chargers & Michigan HC Jim Harbaugh Meeting Today

According to Tom Pelissero, the meeting between the Chargers and Michigan HC Jim Harbaugh to discuss the Los Angeles coaching vacancy will happen today.

Adam Schefter adds that nothing imminent is expected after the interview. There are still other teams interested in Harbaugh and the Chargers have other interviews to conduct as well. They must conduct one more in-person interview to satisfy the Rooney Rule and can’t do that until after January 22.

Still, it’s clear there is considerable mutual interest between the Chargers and Harbaugh.

Harbaugh, 60, was a first-round pick out of Michigan by the Bears in 1987. He played 14 years in the league before becoming a coach, first with the Raiders. He was hired by San Diego as head coach in 2004 and took the same position with Stanford in 2007.

The 49ers hired Harbaugh as their head coach in 2007. He was fired in 2014 and hired as head coach at Michigan.

During his four years with the 49ers, he led them to a record of 44-19-1 (69.5 percent), which included three playoff appearances and an NFC Championship.

At Michigan, Harbaugh’s teams have produced a record of 85-25 (77.7 percent). That includes a 2-6 record in bowl games and three trips to the College Football Playoff.

We’ll have more on Harbaugh and the Chargers as it becomes available.