Chargers Officially Place RB Austin Ekeler On COVID-19 List

The Los Angeles Chargers officially placed RB Austin Ekeler on the COVID-19 list Wednesday, according to Field Yates.

Ian Rapoport adds that the Chargers also placed WR Jalen Guyton on the COVID-19 list Wednesday.

Ekeler, 26, wound up going undrafted out of Western State back in 2017. He played out the final year of his three-year contract and was in line to be a restricted free agent this offseason when he agreed to a four-year, $24.5 million deal that includes $15 million guaranteed.

In 2020, Ekeler appeared in 14 games for the Chargers and rushed for 789 yards on 173 carries (4.6 YPC) to go along with 62 receptions for 558 yards receiving and 17 total touchdowns.