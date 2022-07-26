Chargers Place LB Kenneth Murray On PUP List

The Los Angeles Chargers placed LB Kenneth Murray on the PUP list, per the NFL transaction wire.

He’s still recovering from an ankle injury suffered last season.

Murray, 23, was a three-year starter at Oklahoma and earned second-team All-American honors before the Chargers traded up with the Patriots to select him with the No. 23 overall pick in the 2020 draft.

Murray signed a four-year, $12,974,941 rookie contract that includes a $6,996,321 signing bonus. The contract includes a fifth-year option for the Chargers to pick up for the 2024 season.

In 2021, Murray appeared in 11 games for the Chargers and recorded 31 total tackles and two tackles for loss.