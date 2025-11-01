Chargers Place RB Hassan Haskins On IR, Elevate Two RBs

The Los Angeles Chargers announced Saturday that they’ve placed RB Hassan Haskins on injured reserve and elevated RB Amar Johnson and RB Jaret Patterson to their active roster for Week 9.

Haskins, 25, was drafted in the fourth round out of Michigan by the Titans with the No. 131 overall pick of the 2022 NFL Draft.

He was entering the third year of a four-year, $4.8 million rookie contract when Tennessee cut him loose this week as they trimmed down to the 53-man limit.

Haskins missed all of 2023 season after landing on injured reserve coming out of the preseason. He was waived by the Titans in 2024 and claimed off waivers by the Chargers.

In 2025, Haskins has appeared in seven games for the Chargers and rushed for 30 yards on 12 carries (2.5 YPC) to go along with four receptions for 13 yards and no touchdowns.