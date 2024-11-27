Chargers Placing CB Eli Apple On Injured Reserve

Tom Pelissero reports that the Chargers are placing CB Eli Apple on injured reserve Wednesday.

Apple, 29, is a former first-round pick of the Giants back in 2016. He was traded to the Saints two years later for a 2019 fourth-round pick and 2020 seventh-round pick.

Apple was in the final year of his four-year, $15.152 million contract when the Saints declined to pick up his fifth-year option for the 2020 season. He made a base salary of $2.51 million for the 2019 season and later signed a one-year deal worth $3 million with the Panthers after his agreement with the Raiders fell through.

Carolina released Apple during the 2020 season and he eventually signed on with the Bengals.

From there, Miami signed Apple to a one-year deal in 2023. He became an unrestricted free agent this past off-season and caught on with the Chargers practice squad, bouncing on and off of the active roster.

In 2024, Apple has appeared in four games for the Chargers and recorded two tackles and one pass deflection.