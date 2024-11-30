Chargers Placing RB J.K. Dobbins On IR

According to NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero, the Chargers are placing RB J.K. Dobbins on injured reserve.

Dobbins suffered an MCL sprain against the Ravens on Monday night in Week 12 and the team wants to be cautious to get him ready for a playoff run.

Daniel Popper of The Athletic added the Chargers are signing S Tony Jefferson to the active roster and elevating CB Dicaprio Bootle and LB Jeremiah Jean-Baptiste. Additionally, Los Angeles is placing S Alohi Gilman on injured reserve.

Dobbins, 25, was drafted in the second round out of Ohio State by the Ravens in 2020. He finished the final year of a four-year, $5,729,436 rookie contract that included a $1,726,862 signing bonus.

He was testing the market as an unrestricted free agent for the first time in his career when he signed a one-year deal with the Chargers.

In 2024, Dobbins has appeared in 11 games for the Chargers and rushed 158 times for 766 yards (4.8 YPC) and eight touchdowns to go along with 28 catches on 34 targets for 134 yards.