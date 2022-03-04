Chargers Prepared To Franchise WR Mike Williams If They Can’t Get Extension Done

Tyler Dragon of USA Today reports that the Chargers “aren’t going to let Mike Williams go” in free agency.

Dragon says that if the two parties can’t agree on a long-term extension before the franchise tag deadline, the Chargers are prepared to tag Williams.

Williams said previously that he’s hoping to remain with the Chargers.

“I would like to. I don’t like changes. … I have lifelong friendships here,” Williams said, per Gilbert Manzano.

The franchise tag would run the Chargers $19,127,000 fully guaranteed for the 2022 season.

Williams, 27, was selected with the No. 7 overall pick by the 2017 NFL draft. He was entering the final year of a four-year contract worth $19.75 million which included a signing bonus of $12.50 million when the Chargers picked up his fifth-year option last year.

Williams made a base salary of $15.68 million in 2021 under the fifth-year option. He’s in line to be an unrestricted free agent in 2022.

In 2021, Williams appeared in 16 games for the Chargers, recording 76 receptions for 1146 yards and nine touchdowns.

