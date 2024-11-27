Chargers RB J.K. Dobbins To Miss Time With Knee Sprain

According to Ian Rapoport, Chargers RB J.K. Dobbins is set to miss some time with a knee sprain.

Rapoport says Dobbins won’t play this week against the Falcons and his status for the following week is also up in the air. Adam Schefter specifies the injury is to his MCL and Dobbins will be week-to-week.

However, it doesn’t sound like the injury is serious enough to necessitate a trip to injured reserve.

Dobbins, 25, was drafted in the second round out of Ohio State by the Ravens in 2020. He finished the final year of a four-year, $5,729,436 rookie contract that included a $1,726,862 signing bonus.

He was testing the market as an unrestricted free agent for the first time in his career when he signed a one-year deal with the Chargers.

In 2024, Dobbins has appeared in 11 games for the Chargers and rushed 158 times for 766 yards (4.8 YPC) and eight touchdowns to go along with 28 catches on 34 targets for 134 yards.