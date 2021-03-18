Chargers Re-Sign ERFA OT Tyree St. Louis

The Los Angeles Chargers officially re-signed exclusive rights free agent OT Tyree St. Louis on Thursday.

St. Louis, 23, wound up going undrafted out of Miami (FL) back in 2019. He later agreed to a three-year, $1.755 million contract with the Patriots, but was waived coming out of the preseason.

St. Louis had a brief stint on the Patriots’ practice squad before the Colts added him to their taxi squad. From there, the Chargers signed him to their practice squad and eventually added him to their active roster.

In 2020, St. Louis appeared in five games for the Chargers, making two starts for them.