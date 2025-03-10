Chargers Re-Sign P JK Scott To Two-Year, $6M Deal

Per Mike Garafolo, the Chargers are re-signing P JK Scott to a two-year, $6 million contract that includes $3.15 million guaranteed.

Scott, 29, was originally drafted in the fifth round by the Packers in 2018, initially signing a four-year, $2.7 million deal. Scott spent three years as the team’s primary punter before Green Bay waived him.

Scott later signed on with the Jaguars but was not tendered and caught on with the Chargers in 2022.

In 2024, Scott appeared in 17 games for the Chargers and punted 72 times for 3,362 yards (46.7 YPP) with a long of 67 yards and four touchbacks.

