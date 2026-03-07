Chargers Re-Signing EDGE Khalil Mack

Adam Schefter of ESPN reports that the Chargers have agreed to a one-year contract with veteran EDGE Khalil Mack.

According to Jeremy Fowler, Mack receives a one-year deal worth $18 million fully guaranteed.

Recent reports mentioned that Mack was a priority for the Chargers this offseason and it looks like they were able to hammer out a deal with plenty of time before the start of free agency next week.

Mack, 35, is a former first-round pick by Raiders back in 2014 out of Buffalo. Mack played out the final year of his four-year, $18,677,002 deal, and the Raiders picked up his fifth-year option.

The Raiders later traded Mack to the Bears in a deal that included two first-round picks. Mack signed a six-year, $141 million extension that included $90 million guaranteed with Chicago.

In 2022, Mack was dealt to the Chargers in exchange for draft compensation after four seasons in Chicago. After finishing out the remainder of his contract, Mack re-upped with the Chargers on a one-year, $18 million deal for the 2025 season.

In 2025, Mack appeared in 12 games for the Chargers, recording 32 total tackles, 5.5 sacks and four forced fumbles.

