Chargers Re-Signing QB Trey Lance

Adam Schefter reports that the Chargers are re-signing QB Trey Lance as their backup on a one-year deal worth a maximum of $6.75 million.

Lance, 25, was a one-year starter at North Dakota State. He was a unanimous All-American as a sophomore but appeared in only one game in 2020 due to NDSU’s schedule.

The 49ers traded up to select Lance with the No. 3 overall pick in the 2021 NFL Draft. Lance signed a four-year, $34,105,276 contract with the 49ers that includes a $22,163,837 signing bonus. The Cowboys acquired him from San Francisco in August 2023 in exchange for a 2024 fourth-round pick.

He made a base salary of $1,055,000 in 2024 and counted for $5,310,714 against 2024’s cap. The Cowboys declined his fifth-year option, which means he became an unrestricted free agent in 2025.

The Chargers signed him to a one-year contract, and he made one start for the team in 2025.

In 2025, Lance appeared in four games for the Chargers and completed 27 of 57 pass attempts for 226 yards and an interception. He also rushed 17 times for 85 yards.