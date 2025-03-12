Chargers Re-Signing WR Mike Williams

Jordan Schultz of FOX Sports reports that the Chargers are re-signing WR Mike Williams to a one-year contract worth up to $6 million.

This is a fun homecoming for Williams, who spent the first seven years of his career with the Chargers.

Williams, 30, was selected with the No. 7 overall pick by the Chargers out of Clemson in the 2017 NFL draft. He was entering the final year of a four-year contract worth $19.75 million which included a signing bonus of $12.50 million when the Chargers picked up his fifth-year option.

Williams made a base salary of $15.68 million in 2021 under the fifth-year option. He was in line to be an unrestricted free agent in 2022 when he signed a three-year, $60 million extension with the Chargers.

He was due base salaries of $12 million and $17 million over the final two years of the deal when Los Angeles cut him loose. The Jets signed him to a one-year deal worth up to $15 million before being traded to the Steelers midseason.

In 2024, Williams appeared in 18 games for the Jets and Steelers, catching 21 passes for 298 yards receiving and one touchdown.

We had him included in our Top 100 Available 2025 Free Agents list.