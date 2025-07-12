Chargers Second-Round WR Tre Harris Officially Holding Out Of Training Camp

Ian Rapoport of NFL Media reports that Chargers second-round WR Tre Harris is officially holding out of training camp now that the deadline for rookies to report to camp has arrived.

As of now, there are 30 of the 32 second-round picks unsigned due to contract disputes over guaranteed money in their respective deals.

Harris, 23, was a three-star recruit and the 176th-ranked athlete in the 2020 recruiting class out of Lafayette, Louisiana. He committed to Louisiana Tech and transferred to Ole Miss after three seasons.

Harris earned Third Team All-SEC honors in 2024. Dane Brugler of The Athletic has him as the No. 8 receiver and the No. 65 overall player with a second to third-round grade.

The Chargers used the No. 55 overall pick in the 2025 NFL Draft on Harris. He’s projected to sign a four-year, $7,811,756 contract with a $2,321,275 signing bonus.

In his collegiate career, Harris appeared in 51 games and recorded 220 receptions for 3,532 yards and 29 touchdowns.

We will have more on Harris as it becomes available.