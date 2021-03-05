Chargers Shopping G Trai Turner In Trade Talks

Adam Schefter reports that the Chargers are actively shopping G Trai Turner in trade talks right now.

Schefter says that it looks like Turner will be traded or released at some point in the near future.

There had been buzz that Turner was likely to be a cap casualty this offseason, so this shouldn’t come as a big surprise.

Other teams are reportedly shopping veteran offensive linemen in trade talks before the start of free agency.

Turner, 27 is a former third-round pick of the Panthers back in 2014. He was in the final year of his four-year, $2.79 million contract when he and the team agreed to a four-year, $45 million extension that includes $20.5 million guaranteed.

Turner stands to make a base salary of $8,500,000 in 2021.

According to Over the Cap, trading or releasing Turner would free up $11.5million while resulting in no dead money.

In 2020, Turner appeared in nine games for the Chargers, making nine starts for them at guard.