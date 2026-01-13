Chargers Sign 14 Futures Players

Per Daniel Popper of The Athletic, the Chargers are signing 14 players to reserve/futures deals.

The following are players Los Angeles is signing to a futures contract:

LS Peter Bowden WR Dalevon Campbell DL TeRah Edwards WR Luke Grimm WR JaQuae Jackson RB Amar Johnson LB Emany Johnson C Josh Kaltenberger TE Tanner McLachlan OLB Garmon Randolph G Branson Taylor QB DJ Uiagalelei CB Isas Waxter TE Thomas Yassmin

Grimm, 24, signed with the Chargers as an undrafted free agent out of Kansas following the 2025 NFL Draft. He was among the final roster cuts and spent the rest of the season on and off the pracatice squad.

In his collegiate career, Grimm appeared in 52 games over five seasons with Kansas and caught 177 passes for 2,472 yards and 23 touchdowns.